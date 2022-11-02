All Souls' Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need To Know

Catholics all around the world will mark November 2 as All Souls’ Day. The day, celebrated annually, commemorates all baptised Christians who are thought to be stuck in the intermediate state of purgatory. While people who have committed mortal sin are believed to go to hell, those who have died with the guilt of lesser sins stay in purgatory to cleanse their souls. All Souls’ Day marks a big event in Roman Catholicism. Its date was decided such that is follows All Saints’ Day.

All Souls’ Day is a part of the “Allhallowtide" season. Allhallowtide comprises Halloween on the last day of October, All Saints’ Day on November 1, and All Souls’ Day on November 2. The date of All Souls’ Day essentially became universal towards the end of the 1200s.

Advertisement

The day was chosen to succeed All Saints’ Day, when a feast is held to commemorate those members of the church who have found a spot in heaven. Following this celebration, the church then turns to pray for those souls who are believed to be suffering in purgatory.

Catholics believe that the prayers of the faithful on earth aid in cleansing the souls of those in purgatory, thus helping them fit for the vision of God in heaven. All Souls’ Day marked by prayer and remembrance. Churches hold Requiem masses – a mass for the repose of the souls of the dead– on the day. Many people visit the graves of loved ones, decorating them with wreaths and candles.

The day is known by many different names all across the world. It is called the ‘Feast of All Souls’ and ‘Defuncts’ Day’ in countries like Hungary, France, Italy, and Ecuador.

Advertisement

Different cultures mark the day differently. While North Americans usually perform extra prayers and light candles for the departed, those living in parts of Latin America visit the graves of their ancestors. They sometimes also leave food offerings for the departed souls.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here