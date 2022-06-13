All You Must Know About Negative Impact of Gaming Addiction

Video games and their addiction aren’t alien to us. And ever since much loved PUBG has been introduced to the world, the news headlines have constantly been buzzing with some of the other deadly incidents. Time and again we have been introduced to disturbing and hair-raising reports of financial losses, injuries, suicides, and murders, which included either direct or indirect involvement in the PUBG game. Now, in a recent incident, a 16-year-old boy from Lucknow reportedly shot his mother because she was allegedly stopping him from playing online games. In a different incident from Hyderabad, a teenage boy, while playing online games, lost Rs. 36 lakh that his family received as a monetary benefit after his father’s death.

Realising the sensitiveness of rising incidents across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier declared video game addiction as an official mental health disorder. Not only this, but also the global health agency included gaming disorder in ICD 11, which is the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems and went into effect in January 2022. Despite acknowledging the mixed results of gaming addiction, a recent study by the Havard Medical School revealed that repetitive stress injuries to hands and arms, which are also called overuse injuries, are rampant among gamers. In addition, if such injuries are neglected and are allowed to progress it can lead to numbness, weakness, and permanent injury in the person.

Advertisement

Here are some of the negative effects of video game addiction:

Incorporating aggressive behaviour

As per a study by the American Psychological Association, playing violent games increases a person’s aggressive thoughts, feelings, and behaviours. The researchers included that violent video games are more harmful than violent television, as the games are interactive, very engrossing, and require the player to identify with the aggressor.

Poor concentration

Every gamer is well aware that gaming requires full concentration, but rarely is anyone informed that this full concentration in a game prevents you from focusing on something else, eventually resulting in developing poor concentration.

Advertisement

Heart problems

Continuously sitting in the same position almost every day, gives rise to lifestyle diseases, which end up resulting in cardiovascular diseases.

Suicidal thoughts

Many reports have revealed former gaming addicts opening up to having suicidal thoughts on many occasions. People have also confirmed that after some time these thoughts become constant.

How do you overcome it?

Advertisement

If you are wondering how to overcome the addiction, then you must first make up your mind because overcoming gaming addiction takes a lot of dedication and time. You must start by diverting your mind, think about what you like other than gaming and start indulging in it. Try to spend some extra time with your family. Stop isolating, and surround yourself with people. They can be your friends, family or relatives. But if you are unable to overcome the suicidal thoughts then you must seek the help of an expert immediately.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.