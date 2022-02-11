All You Need to About Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Vegan Meat Investment

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma have invested in Blue Tribe, a homegrown plant-based meat brand. The couple will be endorsing the brand, which is selling its products in several Indian cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

Both Anushka and Virat have shared the update on their respective social media pages. In the clip, the power couple talks about their association with the brand Blue Tribe. In a joint statement, the couple has said that palate-friendly, planet-friendly alternatives offered by Blue Tribe are a “great way to relish the experience of eating meat, without leaving an impact on the planet Earth."

In the video, Anushka said that both of them are animal lovers and they have decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle.

“The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet," she said.

Endorsing Anushka’s views, Virat added that he is a foodie and wants to enjoy the kind of food that he loves “without leaving a huge carbon footprint".

Blue Tribe is founded by Sandeep Singh and Nikki Arora Singh. Sandeep in a statement said that their products are aimed at non-vegetarians who want to switch to healthier, environmental-friendly products without compromising on the taste of their favourite dishes.

Plant-based meat is also called mock meat. The sale of plant-based meat products has reportedly increased due to widespread acceptance of diets that avoid animal-based products. The plant-based meat items have lower calories and fat but they are rich in protein and fibre.

Plant-based meat products are made with plant-based items such as pea, soybean, lentils, and grains.

