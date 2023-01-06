All You Need To Know About A Hair Botox Treatment

When it comes to Botox, the first thought that comes to our minds is needles. So does hair botox mean needles on the scalp. Well, that’s a big no. It is an anti-ageing hair treatment that helps rejuvenate damaged hair. It helps in deep conditioning hair and makes them frizz-free. Hence, useful in the monsoon season when humidity, damage, and frizz take a toll on the health of our hair. The treatment is a mix of proteins, peptides, amino acids, vitamins, vitamin B5, collagen compounds, and lipids applied to fill the hair.

Advertisement

“From hair cycling to other hair treatments, it gives users a more desirable look for parties and special events. Hair Botox is just the name associated with the deep conditioning procedure of reversing damaged tresses. To improve split ends and frizziness, individuals go through the processes involving the coating of the hair with deep-conditioning products which ultimately repair damaged hair to give healthier and shiner hair," says Dr Akshay Batra, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director at Dr Batra’s Healthcare and President, Trichological Society of London (UK). The effects of Botox last for 3-4 months and the effects of the treatment purely depend on person to person. Here are some of the do’s and don’ts to look for by Dr Batra.

Do’s- Using a mild shampoo and conditioner

A post-hair botox shampoo should be gentle and free of sulfates (sodium lauryl sulfate, sodium Laureth sulfate), sodium chloride, silicones, and parabens. One should check the shampoo bottle label and consider buying a mild and gentle shampoo that will keep hair cuticles closed and smooth. Besides, a moisturizing conditioner should be formulated with natural seed oils, hydrolyzed proteins, and other plant extracts. Applying a hair mask once a week ensures hair’s extra moisture boost.

Advertisement

Don’ts - Staying away from chemically-infused styling routine

After a hair botox treatment, people should avoid blow drying and heat styling, as excess heat damages our hair cuticles and leave adverse results to the treatment. Make sure to opt for chemical-free hair styling products comprising keratin and argan oil for optimal moisture balance. If anyone wants to colour their hair, then it should be done before hair botox. The frequency of botox should not exceed 3 times a year else can cause damage to hair follicles and make them thin apart from stripping off the moisture from hair strands, making them dull and dry.

Advertisement

Exposure to salt and chlorine in swimming water shortens the life of a hair botox treatment. Therefore, one should apply a pre-swim hair defense product before dipping into the pool. A bathing cap also helps to protect the hair from chemicals and it is not recommended for people who are prone to allergic reactions.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here