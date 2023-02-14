Azoospermia is the medical word for a lack of sperm in the ejaculate. It might be nonobstructive, which occurs when the testis produces less sperm or is obstructive, where there is a blockage preventing sperm from accessing the ejaculate. According to Cleveland Clinic, azoospermia affects 10% to 15% of infertile men and approximately 1% of all males. As mentioned above, there are two types of azoospermia: obstructive and non-obstructive.

A blockage or missing link in the epididymis and vas deferens along the male reproductive system is what is meant by obstructive azoospermia. Even though the body’s mechanism is making sperm, it is still being prevented from being ejaculated.

If you have non-obstructive azoospermia, your sperm production is weak or nonexistent as a result of problems with the testicles’ structure or function or other factors. But how does a male reach such a condition?

Causes

Numerous probable causes are known to exist, including some genetic disorders like Klinefelter’s syndrome, medicinal interventions like chemotherapy or radiation, recreational substances like various opiates and anatomical anomalies such as varicoceles or the absence of the vas deferens on both sides.

A vasectomy, which stops sperm from mixing with other fluids in the ejaculate, may be the most obvious explanation. A majority of the time, however, azoospermia is probably brought on by unidentified causes such as genetic disorders, inadequate testicular development in fetuses or children or environmental pollutants.

Diagnosis

The doctor will check the patient’s sperm sample after being spun in a centrifuge twice. If the results show no sperm under a powerful microscope, azoospermia is identified. A centrifuge is a lab tool that rapidly spins a test sample to separate it into its constituent elements. If sperm cells are present in centrifuged seminal fluid, they separate from the fluid around them and can be seen under a microscope. Other than the above-mentioned way, the health provider will check for fertility success, childhood illness, injuries, surgery, some narcotics or family history.

How to avoid Azoospermia?

Avoid doing things that could harm your reproductive system

Steer clear of radiation exposure

Know the advantages and disadvantages of drugs that might impair sperm production

Avert prolonged exposure of your testicles to heat

