All You Need to Know About Common Symptoms of Coronary Artery Disease

Coronary artery disease (CAD) normally does not show symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage. Dizziness, indigestion-like sensations, fatigue, and lack of energy are examples of subtle symptoms of CAD. Shortness of breath and chest discomfort are two of the more prominent symptoms of the ailment. These could lead to a heart attack, and you should seek medical assistance immediately if you experience any of them. In general, CAD symptoms are associated with the narrowing of the arteries of the heart, which can occasionally prevent the heart muscle from receiving adequate blood.

Here are a few most common symptoms of coronary artery disease:

Advertisement

Chest pain (Angina)

You may have chest pressure or tightness. Some may even feel as if someone is standing on their chest. Chest discomfort is most commonly felt on the middle or left side of the chest. Angina can be triggered by physical activity or emotional stress. The pain normally subsides within minutes. Some people, particularly women, may have brief or acute discomfort in the neck, arm or back following chest pain. Shortness of breath

If there is insufficient blood flow in the coronary arteries, you may feel as if you can’t catch your breath, can’t get enough air, or can’t breathe at all. This sensation is commonly referred to as dyspnea. It is more likely to arise or worsen in the presence of physical or emotional stress. Shortness of breath is not always visible, and it might make you feel as though you lack energy or endurance. Heart Attack

A heart attack is caused by a totally clogged coronary artery. Crushing chest pain or pressure, shoulder or arm pain, shortness of breath, and perspiration are all classic indications and symptoms of a heart attack. Women may experience less common symptoms such as neck or jaw pain, nausea and fatigue. Dizziness/lightheadedness

If you have CAD, you may have lightheadedness or dizziness on and off. This is more likely to occur in conjunction with physical effort, but it can occur at any moment. Lack of energy

CAD can cause a lack of energy as well as frequent or sudden tiredness. This is a more alarming warning sign if you have additional CAD symptoms, although it can be the lone symptom.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here