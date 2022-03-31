All You Need to Know About Diabetic Retinopathy

A rampant disease like diabetes comes with a host of health risks such as heart attack, narrowing of arteries, stroke, and high blood pressure among others. But one such complication of diabetes which is on the rise lately is diabetic retinopathy.

Diabetic retinopathy is a serious sight-threatening condition that can affect people with high blood sugar levels. In this condition, excessive sugar levels in blood damage the blood vessels in the retina of the individual. The blood vessels can leak, swell, or even close, thus restricting the flow of blood.

As diabetic retinopathy can lead to vision loss and even complete blindness in people, treating it becomes imperative. However, before going for treatment, one must know that the treatment depends on the type of retinopathy that one is suffering from.

Advertisement

According to doctors, people whose diabetic retinopathy is in the early stage don’t require immediate treatment. When the condition is mild or moderate, controlling the blood sugar level can effectively slow its progression. It is advised that one may consult their doctors and make necessary changes in their lifestyle to stop the blood sugar level from rising.

In the case of advanced diabetic retinopathy, one might need medical treatment which depends on the condition of the patient. The treatments available for advanced diabetic retinopathy are listed below.

Photocoagulation laser treatment

In this treatment, medical experts use laser to stop or restrict the leakage of blood in the eye. Laser burn helps in treating abnormal blood vessels and improves the condition of the patient.

Panretinal photocoagulation laser treatment

Advertisement

This is another laser treatment that shrinks the abnormal blood vessels. Laser is used to treat areas away from the macula with scattered burns. Although the method shrinks the abnormal blood vessels, it can also lead to loss of peripheral vision or night vision.

Medications

Advertisement

Some medications are also used to treat diabetic retinopathy. These are called vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors and are injected into the eye. They are effective in stopping the growth of new blood vessels and in decreasing fluid buildup in the eye.

Vitrectomy

Patients who witness cloudy vision due to leaking blood vessels in the eye are usually recommended this treatment. In this, the doctor makes a small incision in the patient’s eye and removes the scar tissues while also repairing blood vessels.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.