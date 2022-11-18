All You Need to Know About Hair Loss Causes, Prevention and Treatment

The American Academy of Dermatology Association states that losing between 50 and 100 hair a day from one’s head is completely normal. However, significant hair loss that results in bald patches, thinning hair that doesn’t stop, or even complete hair loss can be quite depressing. Hair loss could have several causes.

Telogen effluvium is the medical term for the type of hair loss caused by a protracted sickness, job loss, or grief.

A few medicines, such as antidepressants and chemotherapy treatments also lead to hair loss.

Hair loss in one or more small patches on the scalp, eyebrows, or eyelashes can be a symptom of conditions such as thyroid problems, sex hormone imbalances, or nutritional deficiencies of protein, iron, zinc, or biotin, such as autoimmunity.

A combination of heredity, male hormones, and ageing, known as pattern hair loss or androgenetic alopecia, can affect both men and women.

Tight haircuts that strain the hair follicles are known as traumatic or traction alopecia.

Although the biology of hair development is complicated, recent years have seen advances in knowledge of hair loss. How to reduce hair loss?

Both men and women eventually experience hair loss as they age. There are techniques to stop hair loss and safeguard hair follicles, though.

The sooner you see a specialist, the sooner you might be able to start treating it and prevent future hair loss.

Using hot equipment, blow dryers, vigorous towel drying, and tight hairstyles like buns are other reasons when hair begins to thin.

The scalp is exposed to low-level laser therapy, commonly known as red light therapy or cold laser therapy, to improve blood flow and hair development.

Diet rich in protein can do wonders. Increase the intake of eggs, nuts, beans and peas, fish, chicken, and turkey.

