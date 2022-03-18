All You Need To Know About High Blood Sugar Levels In Non-Diabetic Patients

Diabetes is one of the common problems that many people suffer from. Most people suffer from Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes and are aware that their blood sugar level keeps on fluctuating. Individuals who have been diagnosed with diabetes need to monitor their blood sugar levels and keep track. But did you know that daily activities also have an impact on blood sugar levels? Individuals who do not have diabetes often see a fluctuation in their blood sugar levels. However, the problem arises when the blood sugar level starts to remain high constantly.

Here are some of the things you should know about blood sugar levels in non-diabetic individuals:

High-blood sugar levels in non-diabetics

Hyperglycemia or high blood sugar level is a condition in which the sugar level of a non-diabetic individual remains high. This happens because of too much glucose present in the blood. Hyperglycemia can occur due to factors like stress and other chronic conditions affecting an individual. It, therefore, becomes important to manage and monitor high sugar levels, as the persistently high level can become a cause of concern and can also lead to stroke.

What causes High blood sugar in non-diabetics?

High blood sugar in non-diabetic patients can be attributed to a variety of reasons which includes, Polycystic Ovarian syndrome, stress, obesity, medications, and infection of any other kind.

What are the symptoms of high blood sugar levels?

The symptoms of non-diabetic high blood sugar are similar to those of diabetic high blood sugar. These symptoms include excessive thirst, blurred vision, frequent urination, fatigue, abdominal pain, headache, nausea and vomiting.

How to manage high blood sugar levels?

A sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits are major factors for high blood sugar levels. Poor diet and lack of physical movement also contribute to high sugar levels. A healthy lifestyle, nutritious food and managing your daily activities can help in managing the high blood sugar levels in a non-diabetic patient.

