All You Need to Know About Japanese Beauty Secret Kojic Acid

Undeniably, the skincare industry has evolved over the years, as per the consumer’s needs. Gone are those days when engaging advertisements used to attract people to their products. Today, what matters the most to the consumers, is the importance of the ingredients used in a product. In the past few years, we have witnessed consumers choosing chemical-free and organic brands over anything else. Nowadays, Japan’s Kojic acid is becoming a common household name. Kojic acid has started replacing hydroquinone in several bleaching agents, used in teeth whitening and skin bleaching products.

Apart from lightening tan faster, Kojic acid has several other uses. As per WebMD, this acid is used in insecticides and pesticides, fungicides, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial drugs, painkillers, and anti-inflammatory drugs. Found in several different cosmetics like soap, serums, creams, and cleansers, the acid works wonders.

Benefits of Kojic acid apart from lightening the skin:

Treat melasma

Melasma is a condition characterised by brown and grey patches or freckle-like spots on the skin. Kojic acid can help decrease the melasma patches.

Anti-ageing effect

Products that include this acid have shown a skin lightening effect, which also improves the age-old dark spots and sun damage, giving the appearance of skin tightening effect.

Decrease the appearance of scars

Kojic acid works magically in reducing the discolouration of the scars and reducing the dark pigmentation on the skin.

Some of the side effects of Kojic acid that should be kept in mind are:

Sunburn

After using a product with Kojic acid you must never skip sunscreen, as it inhibits melanin production, which is responsible for protecting the skin from sun damage.

Dermatitis

People who usually suffer from sensitive skin issues, must consult their dermatologist or do a patch test before incorporating it into their skincare. Kojic acid may cause itching, rashes, dry patches, or blisters.

