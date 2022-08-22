All You Need To Know About Kombucha, A Fermented Tea

Kombucha tea or kombucha is a popular beverage, likely to be originated in China. It has risen among the top-most handmade, artisanal products to have hit the sales markets, according to Forbes. Several Bollywood celebrities, who are known for their fitness and holistic lifestyle, are extremely fond of their regular dose of kombucha.

Actors such as Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, and others have gone on record to mention how much they like and appreciate this fermented drink.

From Instagram health influencers to experts, everyone seems to sing praises of this wonder drink, and we know why.

A study titled ‘Understanding Kombucha Tea Fermentation: A Review’ clearly stated that traditionally, kombucha is obtained from a symbiotic culture of acetic acid bacteria, lactic acid bacteria, and yeasts in a sweet medium, generally black tea. The process through which the delicious probiotic drink is obtained is also known as fermentation.

Not only delicious but this fermented beverage is also packed with goodness and is known to be a beneficial addition to your diet. Read on to know a few health benefits of kombucha below.

It tastes delicious- While the Kombucha is slowly fermenting, the various enzymes present in the liquid convert sugar and tea in a period from 7 to 10 days into a lightly sour, carbonated, and refreshing drink.

Healthy for the gut- Kombucha usually contains several acids, vitamins, and some hydrolytic enzymes which are beneficial for a healthy gut.

Protective effects- The study said that regular consumption of Kombucha can help protect different organs including the pancreas, liver, and kidneys.

May aid in weight loss- Kombucha, is not only a delicious beverage but if used with the combination of a healthy diet and active lifestyle, may help you to shed a few extra kilos.

Can keep cholesterol at bay- The same study said that kombucha can potentially help in boosting metabolism, thus keeping heart diseases at bay.

May relieve constipation- The various amino acids that this beverage contains will balance the pH levels of your stomach and thus, will help relieve constipation.

The various amino acids that this beverage contains will balance the pH levels of your stomach and thus, will help relieve constipation. Has anti-inflammatory benefits- Various bacteria present in the beverage like the lactobacillus can prevent stomach infections and inflammations.

