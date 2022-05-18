All You Need To Know About Magnesium Deficiency

Magnesium is a very important element for our body. Its deficiency can cause many unforeseen problems. The main symptoms of magnesium deficiency are fatigue and restlessness. Magnesium deficiency can have detrimental effects on depression and anxiety. Ignoring it can worsen the symptoms and they may get worse with time causing severe mental health issues.

Many other symptoms that can also be seen due to the lack of magnesium in the body are:

- Physical and mental fatigue

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Having insomnia

- Feeling weak

- Muscle cramps

- Behavioral problems

- Blinking frequently

Causes of Magnesium deficiency

There can be many reasons for the deficiency of magnesium in the body. One of the reasons for this is the lack of enough magnesium in the diet. Apart from this, consuming large amounts of caffeinated substances daily can also cause magnesium deficiency. Consuming antibiotics continuously causes damage to the digestive system, making it difficult to digest complex elements like magnesium. Alcohol consumption also depletes magnesium levels in the body.

If there is a persistent deficiency of magnesium in the body, the risk of developing heart diseases also increases. Along with this, diseases like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and osteoporosis can also develop if we do not restore the magnesium levels in our body.

Eliminate magnesium deficiency with these foods

To overcome the deficiency of magnesium in the body, it is very important to pay attention to your diet. For this, one needs to eat green vegetables regularly. In addition to this, almonds and cashews should also be included in the diet because they are very good sources of magnesium. Soybean, banana, fish, sesame and tofu should also be a part of your diet to restore magnesium levels.

