All You Need To Know About MORPHUES8- Skin Tightening Treatment Used by Kim Kardashian

With a desire to look young, people spend a fortune on beauty products and treatments that claim to help in having smoother and clearer skin. And the latest trend on the block seems to be the Morpheus8 laser treatment. Ever since reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed taking the treatment to tighten her stomach, people are now curious about the details of it.

What is Morpheus8?

Morpheus8 is a bipolar micro needling RF device, which has microneedles that are penetrated into the skin and fat layer during the treatment process. It treatment gives you a younger appearance by improving facial sagging, erasing scars, smoothing the skin, and tightening the skin as well as the pores.

The sort of micro-needling in Morphues8 is more complex and creative than the conventional procedures. The treatment includes piercing your skin with small needles to create channels. After which radiofrequency energy is used to tighten the skin. Every session of Morpheus8treatment lasts for about 15-30 minutes.

The effects of the treatment on the skin are reportedly superior, more potent, and long-lasting than any other existing treatment available.

Side-effects:

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the side effects of the procedure, Dr Kiran Lohia of Isya Aesthetics said, “Its side effects are rare but might include some marks that are treatable."

Mild swelling and redness in the treated skin region are the most frequent side effects. However, there is no need to be concerned as it gets better after a few days. The procedure may result in small scabs, a thin layer of flaky, peeling skin in the treated area. It is advised to refrain from picking at any scabs you observe. Doing so will make the results of the region less effective. These scabs may appear at any time within the first 72 hours. Some other side effects of the treatment are bruising, soreness and for some patients, occasional pain.

