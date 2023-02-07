As we grow old, we may face several skin-related problems. Wrinkles, fine lines, loose skin, dark spots and scars on the skin are inevitable signs of ageing. These biological changes mostly occur when the production of collagen decreases. Collagen is responsible for making the skin look younger. Red light therapy acts as a bio-stimulator that increases collagen production in the skin, due to which new cells are also formed and this makes the skin look young. Nowadays, red light skin therapy is becoming quite popular.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Dermatologist Dr Ipshita Johri said, “Due to red light therapy, the growth and reproduction of fibroblast cells in the skin increases. Collagen and elastin are produced from fibroblasts, which makes the skin look soft, supple and young." She further added, “Red light therapy is an anti-ageing procedure that lessens wrinkles and other ageing symptoms, making your skin texture appear firmer. The therapy is also used for scar reduction, lowering inflammation and promoting tissue regeneration."

What is Red Light Therapy?

According to the afore-mentioned report, red light therapy is an anti-ageing process in which fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots on the skin are eliminated through red light radiation. This therapy corrects all the skin-related problems that come with ageing. The therapy helps in regenerating new skin cells. For this, soft laser therapy or cold laser therapy method is used. The red light of low wavelength is focused on the skin. The photodynamic therapy process is also used in red light therapy. In this therapy, photosensitiser medicine is used in low-power red laser light. This causes a chemical reaction in the skin and kills the damaged cells. This method is also used to treat several skin disorders such as warts, acne, pimples, psoriasis and skin cancer treatment.

Benefits of Red Light Therapy

- Heals all kinds of wounds and scars on the skin.

- Decreases the appearance of stretch marks.

- Helps to remove age spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

- Makes the skin’s texture soft and supple.

- Skin diseases like Eczema, Rosacea and Psoriasis are also treated.

- Reduces the appearance of scars and treats acne.

- Repairs sun-damaged skin.

