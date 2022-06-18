All you Need to Know About Side Effects of Vitamin B12 Supplements and Injection

Vitamin B12 is one of the essential vitamins required for the function and development of various body parts like the brain, nerves and blood cells. It is found in food items such as meat, fish, eggs and milk among others. However, there’s another easy and quick way to get Vitamin B12 and that is through supplements.

Supplements could be an easy way of getting Vitamin B12 but it’s always advisable to consult a doctor before relying on such artificial sources. It’s important to know the right doses of supplements to be taken as per requirements of your body. Only those individuals, who don’t eat any dairy products, seafood and fortified cereals, should use supplements for Vitamin B12.

Experts suggest that an overdose of Vitamin B12 is very rare but it could have some side effects. Generally, those who take B12 injections are prone to see an adverse impact. The rate of absorption for these injections is said to be higher than oral supplements and that is the reason why they can lead to negative impacts. Therefore, the shots must be taken only if a doctor prescribes them.

Side effects of Vitamin B12 overdose:

Diarrhea, dizziness, skin rash, fatigue and swelling are some of the side effects of excess consumption of Vitamin B12. An overdose of Vitamin B12 in the body can also lead to rare but severe allergic reactions called anaphylaxis.

Studies reveal that B12 deficiency is more common in adults but if there’s actually a need for people of young age then here’s the correct amount of dosage one should take.

For ages 14 years and above, it is recommended that they should take 2.4 micrograms of B12 daily. While pregnant women should intake 2.6 micrograms, only 2.8 micrograms should be taken by breastfeeding women. Lastly, for ages 50 and above, 25 to 100 micrograms of B12 is sufficient, according to experts.

