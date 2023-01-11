All You Need To Know About Spring Onions And Their Health Benefits

Green onions, also known as spring onions or scallions, are widely used vegetables that have high nutritional value. They deliver more flavour than bulb onions, with a little less of a bite. The green leaves are also edible and offer different nutrients than bulb onions. Green onions are amazing for boosting immunity, but one needs to use it more than just for garnish. They contain a combination of nutrients found in onions and leafy greens. Green onions are an excellent source of Vitamin K, A, C and folate.

Some health benefits of green onion, according to Very Well Fit, are as follows:

Advertisement

May reduce risk of cancer

Green onions are a part of the Allium family, along with garlic, leeks, and chives. Scientists suggest that these vegetables contain certain compounds that help in protecting us against cancer. Studies have shown a correlation between consumption of these vegetables and reduced risk of gastric, endometrial, colorectal, myeloma, lung and prostate cancer.

Low in FODMAPs

Green onions are low in FODMAP (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols) content, which means that they are great for your digestive tract and safe to consume, even if you have irritable bowel syndrome or other gastrointestinal issues.

Reduce Obesity

Research suggests that many antioxidants and bioactive compounds, found in green onions, help in fighting against obesity and related diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. The Mediterranean diet, which is good for heart health, is rich in onions and other such vegetables.

Supports Bone Health

Advertisement

Three medium-sized green onions are enough to ensure that you have taken the daily recommended intake of Vitamin K. This vitamin promotes bone health and helps in blood clotting. Research also links onions to reduced risk of osteoporosis.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here