All You Need to Know About Squalene, Which Controls Cholesterol Levels in Your Body

Doctors and medical health experts opine that cardiovascular issues are the leading cause of death in India. Heart-related issues result mainly from high blood pressure and poor diet. Not consuming a balanced diet, which is full of green leafy vegetables and fruits, can cause heart diseases. The Lifekart.in’s senior consultant Dr Praveen Jacob in a conversation with The Indian Express stated that it has become essential that people pay attention to what they are consuming. As our lifestyle has completely modified and our eating habits have become worse, squalene comes to our rescue.

Jacob shares that squalene is a 100 per cent natural compound, which is loaded with anti-cancerous, anti-aging, and anti-oxidant properties. It also helps the human body with the synthesis of cholesterol, steroid hormones, and vitamin D.

>What is Squalene?

The compound is found in small amounts in the human body. Newborns have the highest amount of squalene in their blood and over the years, the amount rapidly lowers. Between the age of 30 and 40, the concentration of the compound in the blood drastically drops.

Other than our body, squalene is found in olives, which is considered the richest source of the compound. It is also found in oil extracted from amaranthus. Squalene is capable of increasing good cholesterol (HDL) and reducing bad cholesterol (LDL). O2Live capsules act as one of the prominent supplements of squalene. These gel capsules have 100 per cent squalene in them.

>Dietary modifications to improve squalene presence?

Limit fried fast and processed foods consumption.

Replace saturated fats, (butter, coconut oil, and cream), with healthy unsaturated fats from seeds and plants (virgin olive oil, canola, safflower, avocado, sunflower, peanut, soybean, and sesame).

Fill your plate with a variety of vegetables, fruits, and wholegrain cereals.

Limit the consumption of refined sources of carbohydrates.

Completely avoid unprocessed red meats. While other meats should be consumed within 350 grams per week. Processed meat such as sausages, ham, salami, and prosciutto should also be avoided.

Get all visible fat from meat and skin from the chicken removed before cooking.

Consume legumes (beans, lentils, tofu, and soybeans) regularly without salt.

Avoid packaged fried snacks, snack on a handful of raw, unsalted nuts∙

Eat fish at least once a week.

Cut down your salt intake at the table and in cooking. Add herbs and spices for flavour.

Pick the lowest sodium products.

Keep a check on cholesterol levels. In case you have elevated cholesterol levels, shift to low-fat or non-fat dairy products.

Reduce your daily consumption of alcohol. Alcohol increases blood pressure and can increase triglycerides in the blood.

