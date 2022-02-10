All You Need To Know About Wisdom Teeth

Teeth are an important part of the human body. And, keeping them healthy is of utmost importance. Unhealthy teeth and gums result in difficulty eating and can also give room to an infection near the gum region.

Since toothache is regarded as excruciatingly painful, experts advise that you pay attention to your dental health and brush your teeth on a daily basis. While much has been talked about dental and oral hygiene, there isn’t much information in the public about the wisdom tooth.

It is widely believed that a wisdom tooth is linked with a person’s intellect, however, nothing can be far from the truth.

Wisdom teeth get their name from the fact that they appear in your mouth later in life, usually in your late teens or early twenties, when you have more wisdom.

According to WebMD, wisdom teeth are associated with a range of issues. In the United States, about one million dentures are implanted each year and many complications such as tooth decay, cavities, infections, and bone loss arise because of wisdom teeth.

If you have had your wisdom teeth removed, then you are more likely to experience bleeding on the first day. If swelling persists in the area for several hours then it is advisable to not brush your teeth for the rest of the day. Gargling with salt water offers much-needed relief in this regard.

Also if your tooth is still below the gum line, it will almost certainly need to be extracted. Some dentists may prefer to refer patients to an oral surgeon for this procedure.

Since the wisdom teeth are located in the innermost part of the mouth, adults must take special care of it as even a minor issue in that area can quickly escalate into severe pain.

>It is important to contact your doctor right away if you witness the following symptoms after the extraction-:

— Difficulty swallowing or breathing.

— If blood doesn’t stop oozing or the pain lasts for more than a week

— Swelling in the face or jaw for more than a few days

— Fever

— Numbness or foul smell in the mouth

