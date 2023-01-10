World Hindi Day 2023: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD HINDI DAY 2023: World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Divas is marked on January 10. This day was observed for the first time in 2006. However, the World Hindi Conference was held in 1975. It is celebrated worldwide to promote the use of the Hindi language and raise awareness about it. This day is not to be confused with National Hindi Day, which is commemorated on September 14 annually.

While World Hindi Day is celebrated on a global level, the National Hindi Day or Hindi Diwas is marked to popularise the use of the language in India. Here is all you need to know about World Hindi Day:

WORLD HINDI DAY: THEME

The main theme of the 2023 World Hindi Day conference is “Hindi: Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence." This conference will take place at Denarau Island Convention Center, Nadi, Fiji. According to the World Hindi Conference’s official website, “Several exhibitions related to the development of the Hindi language will be organized at the conference venue. Cultural programs and Kavi Sammelan is also proposed to be organized by Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi during the Conference."

WORLD HINDI DAY: HISTORY

The Union of India adopted Hindi as its official language in 1950. According to Article 343, the Constitution of India states that the official language of India shall be Hindi in Devanagari script. The first World Hindi Conference was envisioned by Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, Wardha in 1973. It was organized in Nagpur on January 10, 1975. Its aim was to promote the language on a global level. The conference saw the participation of 30 countries with 122 representatives.

World Hindi Day was first celebrated on January 10, 2006. Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh adopted it. On this day, various events are organized around the world to promote the language and celebrate its rich heritage. These are often held by educational institutions, in the form of writing competitions, debates, and cultural programs.

There are also educational classes held to raise awareness about the language. The Ministry of External Affairs is going to organize the 12th World Hindi Conference in collaboration with the Government of Fiji from 15 to 17 February in Fiji.

WORLD HINDI DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

The World Hindi Day or Vishwa Hindi Diwas is commemorated to mark the importance of Hindi as a language. It is considered one of the official national languages in India, especially in the northern part of the country. The day is also celebrated to represent the Hindi-speaking community on a global level.

WORLD HINDI DAY: INSPIRATIONAL QUOTES

If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart. - Nelson Mandela Language is the dress of thought. - Samuel Johnson Our language is the reflection of ourselves. A language is an exact reflection of the character and growth of its speakers. - Cesar Chavez A nation is dumb without a national language. - Mahatma Gandhi

