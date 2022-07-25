All You Should Know About Age Gaps in Relationships

Love sees no caste, no colour and no age. Age is just a number for the love birds. However, research results show that significant age gaps between two partners could create problems in a relationship. The difference of at least three years in a relationship is considered ideal. But, what if the age difference is more?

There are both positive and negative effects of a big age gap between the partners in a relationship. With age, both maturity levels and experiences increase. In this situation, it becomes difficult to reconcile with any age group and the couples come to a state of difference of opinion.

What is an age-gap relationship?

Age-gap relationship refers to an age difference of at least 10 years between the two partners. The large age gap between the two partners could be challenging. While love can’t be limited by age, sometimes, social factors may make it difficult for couples with age gaps to live a comfortable life with each other.

Positive aspects of age-gap relationship:

1. Maturity is necessary in a relationship, which is there in an age-gap relationship.

2. In an age-gap relationship, couples learn to respect each other.

3. Couples live life well, accepting the age differences.

4. An older person understands his/her partner’s feelings in a better way.

5. Couples with age-gaps can easily understand each other’s problems.

Negative aspects of age gap relationship:

1. There may be a problem of ego between the partners.

2. It sometimes becomes difficult to adjust after a while.

3. Due to the difference in age, the choice of the two may be different, which can lead to misunderstandings.

There is no limit of age in love. While age-gap relationships were common in the 80s, it is once again trending with the changing times.

