Home » News » Lifestyle » Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Reddy Are Major Couple Goals

Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Reddy Are Major Couple Goals

The couple's understated yet fashionable appearances set the bar high for wedding apparel

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were recently spotted in South Africa enjoying a conventional Indian wedding. (Photos: Instagram)
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were recently spotted in South Africa enjoying a conventional Indian wedding. (Photos: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were recently seen attending a traditional Indian wedding in South Africa. The pictures were shared on Instagram on Saturday by a fan account with credits for the photo given to the wedding photographer Stories by Joseph Radhik. The images feature Arjun and his wife Sneha standing near an ethereal lake and mountains in the backdrop. The couple gave us goals for wedding attire through their simple but stylish looks.

Advertisement

On Monday, the post was also shared by Sneha on her profile. In the images, Sneha can be seen dressed up for the occasion in a lehenga. Her blouse featured a red spaghetti strap with a sweetheart neckline. She wore a multi-coloured flowy lehenga skirt that featured a teal blue background with square patterns on it.

RELATED NEWS

Sneha kept her jewellery to a minimum by opting for a choker necklace, matching earrings, and two solid bangles. To complete her look, she wore a loose bun with a rose for her hairstyle and kept her makeup simple with just a touch of blush, a black bindi, and dark red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa: The Rise actor opted for a soft ivory sweatshirt with a bright pink floral print and sequin embellishments all around. He wore it with matching white sneakers and white jeans. He gave men’s fashion new goals for this upcoming wedding season.

Advertisement

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The film is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh in which Allu Arjun played Pushpa Raj, a coolie-turned-smuggler, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was written and directed by Sukumar and released on December 17, 2021. The sequel of the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 2 is currently under production and is set to be released on December 2022.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 14:23 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 14:23 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+45PHOTOS

Bhediya Screening: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Joined By Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vaani Kapoor, Sharvari, Rajkummar Rao

+9PHOTOS

News18 Showreel: News18 India's Biggest Blockbuster Will See Superstars Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Others Participate