Allu Arjun, Wife Sneha Reddy Are Major Couple Goals

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy were recently seen attending a traditional Indian wedding in South Africa. The pictures were shared on Instagram on Saturday by a fan account with credits for the photo given to the wedding photographer Stories by Joseph Radhik. The images feature Arjun and his wife Sneha standing near an ethereal lake and mountains in the backdrop. The couple gave us goals for wedding attire through their simple but stylish looks.

On Monday, the post was also shared by Sneha on her profile. In the images, Sneha can be seen dressed up for the occasion in a lehenga. Her blouse featured a red spaghetti strap with a sweetheart neckline. She wore a multi-coloured flowy lehenga skirt that featured a teal blue background with square patterns on it.

Sneha kept her jewellery to a minimum by opting for a choker necklace, matching earrings, and two solid bangles. To complete her look, she wore a loose bun with a rose for her hairstyle and kept her makeup simple with just a touch of blush, a black bindi, and dark red lipstick.

Meanwhile, the Pushpa: The Rise actor opted for a soft ivory sweatshirt with a bright pink floral print and sequin embellishments all around. He wore it with matching white sneakers and white jeans. He gave men’s fashion new goals for this upcoming wedding season.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the Telugu action film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. The film is based on the red sanders smuggling in the Seshachalam Hills in Andhra Pradesh in which Allu Arjun played Pushpa Raj, a coolie-turned-smuggler, alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film was written and directed by Sukumar and released on December 17, 2021. The sequel of the film Pushpa: The Rise - Part 2 is currently under production and is set to be released on December 2022.

