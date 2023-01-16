Almonds Are Good For Health But There Is More To Them And You Must Know It

We all have heard our moms asking us to eat almonds to keep our memory sharp. Not only for our minds but almonds are good for the heart as well. But haven’t we all also heard that anything in excess is bad? Now, will you put almonds in this category? Maybe no? But there are certain drawbacks of excessive consumption of almonds that should be kept in mind before having too many.

Almonds can cause constipation: Almonds have a lot of fibre. Consuming too much fibre without drinking enough water can cause constipation and a variety of other gastrointestinal problems. Additionally, extra fibre has the potential to bind to other minerals (such as calcium, magnesium, zinc, and iron) and prevent the bloodstream from absorbing those nutrients. To benefit fully from almonds, eat them as a single snack or in between meals.

Allergic in nature: Almonds include a protein called Amandine, which has been classified as an allergic component. Some people may get oral allergy syndrome as a result of almonds. Itchy mouth, scratchy throat, and swelling of the tongue, mouth, and lips are among the symptoms.

Anaphylaxis, a considerably more severe allergic reaction, may also cause shortness of breath, hives, nausea, vomiting, confusion, voice impairment, low blood pressure, and lightheadedness.

Abundance of Vitamin E: Consuming too much of almonds could result in a vitamin E overdose. Although it is exceedingly unlikely to overdose on vitamin E by simply eating almonds, we must be aware of the consequences. An excessive amount of almonds can be harmful if you already consume other foods high in vitamin E such as whole grains and fortified cereals.

Almonds contain a lot of intestine-soluble oxalates, which are chemicals that can cause kidney stones and renal failure. According to reports, almond oxalates are highly bioavailable. 469 milligrammes of oxalate are present in 100 grammes of roasted almonds.

