Almonds To Red Berries, Foods That Slow Down The Onset of Ageing

We all get old; it’s inevitable. As we get older, our skin becomes prone to fine lines and wrinkles. We all are conscious of this terrible reality. However, you can combat ageing and prevent the growth of wrinkles by consuming a diet rich in whole foods that encourage skin tautness and collagen synthesis while also fighting free radical damage.

Here are some foods that may help you delay the onset of ageing.

Almond

Nuts, particularly almonds, are excellent because they contain lipids that are beneficial to cell membranes and protect against sun damage. This will maintain your skin looking younger, tauter, and generally healthier in the long run. Enjoy as a nut butter spread or as a snack by the handful!

Olive Oil

Vitamin E and polyphenols are antioxidants found in olive oil. Vitamin E can help prevent collagen breakdown in the skin, which causes wrinkles, and polyphenols have been found to work well with sunblock creams to protect the skin from UV damage and may even help to prevent skin cancer.

Red Berries

Lycopene is a carotenoid, which is yet another potent antioxidant with photoprotective properties that may assist in wrinkle prevention. It gives red berries and fruits their distinctive appearance, so eat your raspberries, strawberries, and melons while they’re in season.

Green Tea

Coffee may cause wrinkles by increasing stress hormones such as adrenaline and noradrenaline. Green tea, which is high in polyphenols, is a better option for a caffeine fix. If your system is caffeine sensitive, limit yourself to three cups a day and stop drinking after 3 p.m.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate includes polyphenols known as cocoa flavanols, which are powerful antioxidants that nourish and protect your skin. These substances may protect your skin by increasing blood flow, which tightens your skin and prevents wrinkles, as well as buffering some of the sun’s harm.

Eggs

Eggs have protein in abundance, and they are required for skin suppleness and the battle against ageing. So, eat hard-boiled eggs as a snack or for brunch in a frittata with those healthy greens and broccoli on the inside!

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

