Alternatives to Buffalo and Cow Milk For Babies Who Don't Like it

Milk is considered the best option for the development of children. It contains a high amount of calcium, necessary for the development of teeth and bones in a baby. Calcium is very essential for the body of a baby in his early years as well as later. Bones and teeth start to weaken when there is a lack of calcium in the body. Calcium also strengthens the muscles and controls nerve functioning and heartbeat. It is very important to give any kind of milk to the baby.

For the first six months of his birth, the mother breastfeeds the child. Usually, when the child turns one, he is given cow or buffalo milk. However, some children don’t consume buffalo or cow milk as they don’t like the taste of it.

Not drinking enough milk may result in a lack of calcium in their body, leading to bigger problems. Other milk options can be offered to a child to fulfil the calcium need.

Soy milk

According to Healthy Children, calcium deficiency in children can be easily met by consuming soy milk. 100 grams of soybean contains 239 mg of calcium. If the child does not drink buffalo or cow milk, soybean milk can be used. Soya milk is also rich in iron and protein, which keeps the body healthy. A cup of soy milk provides 105 kcal of energy.

Coconut milk

One cup of coconut milk provides 76 calories of energy. Apart from this, it contains 0.51 grams of protein, 5.08 grams of total fat and 7.12 grams of carbohydrates. Coconut milk does not contain cholesterol; therefore, it prevents obesity in children.

Almond milk

Instead of cow or buffalo milk, give the child almond milk. Not only does it taste good but also provides various nutrients. One cup of almond milk contains 1.44 grams of protein, 2.88 grams of total fat, 1.42 grams of carbohydrates, 481 milligrams of calcium and 0.85 milligrams of iron.

Oat milk

Oats have many benefits and so does their milk. One cup of oat milk provides 130 kcal of energy. Apart from this, 4 grams of protein, 2.5 grams of total fat, 24 grams of carbohydrates and 350 mg of calcium are present in oat milk.

