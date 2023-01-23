Alum: Know The Benefits Of This Magical Crystal

Alum is widely used in our homes. Most men use it as an after-shave element because it not only has the properties of perfume but also works as an antiseptic. Ayurveda suggests that alum can be used to get relief from 23 different types of problems. This is why it is popular in Indian households and is used for the treatment of injuries, cuts and burns. But along with this, alum has many other benefits such as rejuvenating your skin and helping with dandruff.

Alum also helps in curing diseases but since it consists of a lot of heat, it should only be used in limited quantities. It is surprising that lots of people don’t know about the benefits of alum other than as an after-shave. To enlighten you, here are some benefits of alum:

Removes the smell of sweat – Alum can be used as a perfume. If you have a problem with sweating throughout the day, alum can help control it and give you relief from smelly underarms.

Cures sore throat – Alum can help cure sore throat. Gargling with alum water two to three times a day during harsh winters can keep your throat clean and give you relief from sore throat if you already have one.

Relief from dandruff – The problem of dandruff increases exponentially during winters. A dried scalp leads to an increase in dandruff and people turn to useless home remedies. Mixing alum in your bathing water and washing your hair with it two to three times a week can help reduce the problem of dandruff within a month or two. Massage your scalp with alum water and then use shampoo for the best results.

Relief from dental and joint pains: Anti-inflammatory properties present in alum can help relieve your joint pain and improve its mobility. It also helps in reducing swelling. Moreover, if alum is used as a mouthwash, it can give the user relief from a toothache, pain in the gums, bad breath and more.

