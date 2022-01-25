Amaranth to Jaggery, Foods That Will Help You Overcome Haemoglobin Deficiency

Haemoglobin is the red element in our blood that gives it the colour. Many in today’s world suffer from haemoglobin deficiency, which causes anaemia.

Below are some of the foods you can consume to increase haemoglobin in your blood:

>Amaranth:

The seeds and leaves of the Amaranth plant are rich in calcium, iron, protein, and vitamins A, B, and C. You can put the leaves in laddoos, porridge, parathas and also consume it in the form of tikkis for your evening snacks. One should consume it in the evening to overcome their iron deficiency.

>Spinach:

Spinach is also a vegetable that is rich in iron and calcium. It is consumed in huge quantities in the winter. You can either make healthy smoothies out of spinach or drink it as a soup.

>Jaggery:

Jaggery is extremely low in calories as compared to sugar. Jaggery is rich in magnesium, iron, and potassium. Jaggery also helps in digestion and gives one relief from period cramps.

>Broccoli:

Broccoli fulfils the deficiency of iron in the body. It is also very rich in Vitamin C, which protects the body from a lot of diseases. It is important to eat broccoli in the winter, either sauteed or as an ingredient in a soup.

>Citrus fruits:

Make sure to include a lot of vitamin C-rich fruits in your diet in the winter. It can help with the better absorption of iron in your body. They also strengthen the immune system and guard against viral infections.

