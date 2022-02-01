Amavasya 2022: Date, Timing, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Amavasya has great religious significance in the Hindu culture. It is said to be the perfect time to remember ancestors and departed souls, to worship them. On this day, the moonlight is absent because the Sun and the moon are in the same direction as seen from the Earth. Scientifically, Amavasya is the lunar phase of the New Moon. Except for Kartik Amavasya, most of Amavasya days are considered inauspicious.

Date and Time of Amavasya

Amavasya falls at the beginning of every month. In February this year, Megha Amavasya will be falling on February 1, 2022, on a Tuesday. Amavasya will start on January 31 at 2:18 pm and will go on till February 1, 11:15 am. When Amavasya falls on a Monday, known as Somvati Amasvya, women are expected to fast to ward off widowhood and ensure the bearing of progeny. Pausha Amavasya fell on January 2 this year.

Rituals and Significance

As mentioned earlier, Amavasya is considered auspicious for the worship of our ancestors. The Amavasya which falls during September-October, also known as Ashwin Amavasya or Pitru Paksha, is especially sacred to offer oblations to departed souls. Lord Vishnu and Yama are worshipped on this day. Cows, crows, dogs and ants are offered food on this day. Charity and donations are also offered on this day.

This year, Phalguna Amavasya will fall on March 2, followed by Chaitra Amavasya on April 1. Vaishakha Amavasya will fall on April 30 while Jyeshtha Amavasya will fall on May 30. Ashadh Amavasya will fall on June 29 and Shravana Amavasya will fall on July 28. Bhadrapada Amavasya will be on August 27 and Ashwina Amasvya will fall on September 25 followed by Kartik Amavasya which will fall on October 25. The Margashirsha Amavasya will fall on November 23 and the last Amavasya of the year, Pausha Amavasya will fall on December 23.

