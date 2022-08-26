Amazing Benefits Of Adding Jeera Water To Your Daily Diet

Jeera or Cumin is a common spice in Indian households. It is mostly used to add a unique flavour to our food. From Jeera rice to various kinds of dal and curries, it is used in several ways. The best part about this spice is that along with being versatile, it has abundant health benefits. Jeera has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some people often experience bloating, and this spice helps with eradicating it and makes you feel light.

To maximise the benefits gained from consuming Jeera, have Jeera water every morning. To prepare it, take 1 tsp of Jeera seeds, 1.5 cups water and half tsp honey. Now, heat the Jeera seeds in a vessel for 5-6 mins over low flame. Pour water on the top and bring the Jeera water to a boil. Cover it with a lid and let it rest for 3-5 minutes. Strain and serve in a cup. Add a small amount of honey to the solution to add more taste. According to Healthline, the benefits of Jeera water are as follows:

1. Antioxidants – Cumin seeds contain properties that act as antioxidants. Apigenin and luteolin present in the seeds can keep the free radicals from attacking healthy cells. Antioxidants may help you be energetic and inhibit skin ageing.

2. Controls blood sugar levels – Cumin might help maintain blood sugar levels and improves diabetic patients’ condition. Cumin oil acts as a hypoglycemic agent.

3. Lowers cholesterol – Cumin helps in controlling bad cholesterol and keeps our heart healthy. Cumin consists of hypolipidemic properties that reduce the LDL content in our bodies.

4. Improves IBS condition – People suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS should consume Jeera regularly. It can prove immensely beneficial for gut health and helps regulate motion.

