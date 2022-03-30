Amazing Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is known for its innumerable benefits. The herb has been used in Ayurveda for years to cure many diseases. It is also called Indian Winter Cherry or Indian Ginseng. But did you know ashwagandha help deal with a variety of issues among women? It can help reduces problems related to PCOS, period cramps, sleeplessness.

Today, we will be talking about the benefits of ashwagandha:

These days inflammation, low immunity, anxiety, irregular menstrual periods, and hormonal imbalance are common complaints faced by women. All these can be effectively countered by Ashwagandha.

Studies show that Withanolide Phytochemicals present in Ashwagandha play a key role in reducing inflammation. If you have problems with swelling and pain, then you can drink tea made from the dry leaves of Ashwagandha

If you are unable to concentrate on any work and are forgetting things quickly, then take Ashwagandha at night. This herb can help improve cognitive function.

A very busy and fast-paced life can often result in a loss of interest in sex or low sex drives among women. Ashwagandha can remove many sex-related issues as well.

Irregular periods, cramps, infertility problems, facial hair growth, late periods during menopause are common in women. If you take Ashwagandha regularly with milk, you may avoid these problems.

The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of Ashwagandha can help deal with vaginal infections. Many experts recommend using this herb for yeast infections.

Ashwagandha gives relief from skin related problems such as signs of premature aging, wrinkles, acne, blemishes. Its consumption helps in getting flawless and glowing skin. It contains antioxidants, which help tackle these skin related problems.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

