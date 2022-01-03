Ameesha Patel Nails it in the Gym After a Break of 40 Days

Apart from her versatile acting skills, Ameesha is well known for her stunning physique which does not hesitate from flaunting. From red carpets to gala nights, she has showcased her toned body on numerous occasions. Her official Instagram page is replete with photos where Ameesha can be seen putting her incredible figure to display in glamorous outfits.

Meanwhile, Ameesha also keeps her fans updated on her fitness regime by sharing glimpses from her gym sessions. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her performing heavy squats after taking a break from training for 40 days.

“Been 40 days away from training, and the first thing I come back to is SQUATS," she captioned the post. In the video, Ameesha could be seen holding a barbell stacked with heavy plates on her back. She then proceeds to do weighted squats and easily pulls off several repetitions. Sporting a yellow tank top with black gym pants, Ameesha kept an incredible posture throughout the workout inspiring her admirers.

The actress also tagged her trainer ‘@kilnton81’ in the post and mentioned that he always motivates her to work hard in the gym.

The post soon went viral garnering more than 45 thousand views and turned heads as people applauded Ameesha’s great shape in the comment section. “You really working hard," wrote one user while others were excited to see her in her upcoming movie ‘Gadar 2’.

Earlier this December, pictures from the sets of ‘Gadar 2’ had surfaced online where Ameesha and her co-actor Sunny Deol could be seen shooting for the film. The film is the sequel to the 2001 romance/action film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ which is quite popular among the Indian viewers.

