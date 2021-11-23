American Music Awards 2021: These Celebrities were the Best Dressed This Year

Sunday’s American Music Awards were not just a celebration of music and artists but also a display of some of the notable fashion moments. After the 2020 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, this year’s AMA red carpet looks also show how celebrities are embracing the experience of delivering fashion statements.

>Let us take a look at some of the red carpet highlights from 2021 AMAs:

>Cardi B: The American hip hop artist who hosted the 2021 AMAs on Sunday sported a series of show-stopping styles over the course of the night. The first look served by the 29-year-old featured a masked one. Cardi B wore a face-obscuring Schiaparelli ensemble for the red carpet. The custom couture came with a floor-length black dress and veil, a gold mask and earrings featuring eye and finger charms. Cardi completed the glamorous look with long gold nails affixed to her black gloves.

>BTS: Besides being the winner of Artist of the Year, the seven members of BTS -Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V, RM, J-Hope — aced the red carpet look with their Louis Vuitton suits. The septet, who also happen to be the global ambassadors of the French fashion house, wore some fashionable suits for the event.

>Olivia Rodrigo: The teen pop star’s red carpet look emerged as one of the most glamorous looks at this year’s AMA. Rodrigo was seen wearing a periwinkle dress designed by David Koma. The strappy dress came with a plunging neckline and had transparent sequins, teasing a high-waisted underwear Rodrigo wore beneath the gown. The back of the dress was also sheer and a feathered hem completed the gown.

>Becky G: Hip hop artist Becky G graced the red carpet with a purple and black cocktail dress. The 24-year-old wore the diamond cutout dress with pointy shoulder pads and black clips down the center by Raisa Vanessa. She completed the look with black suede pumps as an apt match to the ensemble.

>Winnie Harlow: The Canadian model grabbed eyeballs with her jewelled super shirred minidress. The 27-year-old wore the Zuhair Murad dress, which she topped off with a pair of open-toed strappy heels and a headband studded crown.

Which was your favourite look from the AMAs?

