American Vice President Kamala Harris Plays Wordle as a 'Brain Cleanser'

Ever since Wordle announced its arrival into the virtual world it has intrigued everyone. And it is not just common people who take time out of their busy day to guess the 5 letter word, it is equally a hit among the high profile. While numerous celebrities have expressed their admiration for the game, the latest entrant into that list is American Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris recently revealed in an interview with the Ringer that she plays Wordle as a “brain cleanser". She said she opens the game between official duties for a break. The Vice President also added that she has never failed to guess the word of the day.

However, she is unable to boast about this success rate as she is not allowed to send text messages from her official phone.

Worldle is an online game designed by Welsh-born Josh Wardle for his partner. It was bought by The Times in January. In the game, a player is given six chances to guess one five-letter word each day.

“I have 100%," she said, “and I intend to keep it that way."

Harris also revealed that she tries to sell the game to her staff.

“Some of them know it, Some of them laugh about it, because they didn’t know that I know it and that I play it. So that was really funny. And then there are others that I have, you know, in a moment of stress said, ‘Maybe you should learn how to play Wordle’."

Harris also said her staff were very competitive over the game, but “what I love about my team is that they don’t tell on each other".

