Amyra Dastur’s Workout Mode is All the Inspiration You Need

Amyra Dastur is a fitness enthusiast. And, the actress often shares visuals of her high-intensity workout session on Instagram. When not setting our screens on fire with her oh-so-stunning pictures, Amyra is busy with her gym workout routine.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a clip from the sweat-it-out session. The video was uploaded on her Instagram Stories. Seems like she was having a leg day at work. Amyra was doing hip thrust exercise with utmost ease. The gorgeous actress, in a soft maroon and grey sports bra and a pair of gym pants has definitely set some standards for all. She has tied her hair in a bun.

Earlier, Amyra had shared a “fitness Friday" video with her Instagram family. This time, she performed a range of exercises. " Never felt so good. A round-up of all the training for the week," her caption read.

Amyra’s “Monday motivation" session is all the inspiration you need for your fitness journey.

Amyra also believes in the power of yoga. “Nothing like a little yoga to kick start the weekend," she wrote along with the video.

Amyra’s last movie outing was Koi Jaane Na. The film also featured Kunal Kapoor and Amir Khan in crucial roles. The movie, directed by Amin Hajee, was released on March 26, 2021. Before this, Amyra was last seen in Tandav. The web series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra were also part of the show. Amyra hogged the limelight with her performance inthe web series The Trip 2.

