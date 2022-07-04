An Easy And Healthy Okra Recipe Is Wating For Your Attention. Courtesy: Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree, who is known for her role in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya, is quite active on social media. Apart from sharing videos and photos from her personal life, Bhagyashree also shares food tips and recipes with her fans. Her latest video is for all the okra lovers out there.

Bhagyashree has uploaded a video, in which she has shared an easy and healthy okra recipe. Along with the recipe, the actress also shared tips to maintain the crunch and colour of okra. Before checking the recipe and the method, let’s take a look at the tips shared by Bhagyashree.

1. Never add salt while cooking as it will end up making it sticky.

2. Salt should be added just before serving the dish.

3. If you like to maintain the green colour, do not cover it with a lid. May take a bit longer to cook but it definitely looks better.

Okra is rich in nutritional properties. It has vitamin C, vitamin A, folate, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, copper and fiber.

Bhagyashree’s recipe for okra:

Ingredients:

Okra- 250g

Onions- 2

Green chilies- 4

Coriander powder- 2 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1 tsp

Chilli powder- 1 tsp

Cumin- ½ tsp

Heeng- ½ tsp

Aamchur- ½ tsp

Oil- 2 tsp

Salt- to taste

Method:

· Heat oil in a pan

· Now add cumin seeds, onions, green chillies and fry for one to two minutes

· Now add okra and cook on a low flame

· Stir the veggies in between, so that they don’t burn

· Now add turmeric, chilli powder, coriander powder, amchur and cook

· Cook okra as desired

· Turn off the gas now

· Add salt as per taste

Bhagyashree was last seen in Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. The film also featured Pooja Hegde.

