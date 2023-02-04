Pandit Birju Maharaj, the maestro of Kathak and one of India’s most recognised and beloved artists, was the face and torchbearer of Lucknow’s Kalka Bindadin Gharana. He was an unparalleled institution in the world of the performing arts. He performed in many countries. On January 17 last year, the famous artist died at the age of 83, surrounded by his family and students. On Pandit Birju Maharaj’s birth anniversary today, we pay a tribute to the iconic artist by reflecting on his career.

Distinguished Recipient of the Padma Vibhushan Award

Advertisement

A pioneer in Indian classical dance, Pandit ji was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1986 for his contributions to the field of performing arts. He began his career as Indian classical dancer at the age of 13.

Kalashram - School of Performing Arts

In 1998, Pandit ji established Kalashram, his dream dance school, after retiring from the Bharatiya Kala Kendra and Kathak Kendra. The Kalashram specialises in Kathak, vocal and instrumental music, yoga, art, Sanskrit, dramatics, and stagecraft.

Pandit ji’s Awards and Accolades

Advertisement

In a career spanning nearly six decades, Pandit ji won several national and international awards. He received honorary doctorates from Banaras Hindu University and Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya. His accolades include the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, Sangeet Kala Ratna, Bharat Ratna Bhimsen Joshi Classical Music Life Achievement Award and many more. He won the National Film Award for Best Choreography in 2012.

Contribution in Bollywood

Pandit Birju Maharaj choreographed some of Bollywood’s most exquisite dance performances. He choreographed Kaahe Chhed from Devdas, Jagaave Saari Raina from Dedh Ishqiya, Unnai Kaanadhu Naan from Vishwaroopam, Mohe Rang Do from Gadar as a Bollywood choreographer. Madhuri Dixit was his favourite actress for a long time.

Soulful Poet

He was a charismatic orator, Kathak dancer, and passionate poet who excelled in Thumri, Dadra, Bhajan, and Ghazals. His poetry covered a wide range of topics, from Krishna Bhakti to modern poetry and satire. Brij Shyam is the pen name he uses in his writing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here