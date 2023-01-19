Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Here Is All You Need to Know About the Soon-to-be Groom

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita, is now engaged to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and his wife Shaila.

On December 29, in the presence of family and friends, Radhika and Anant had their roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

At their return to Mumbai post the ceremony, they had been given a lavish welcome. It was followed by a celebration at the Antilia Ambani residence, which was attended by celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Today at "Antilia’, in a star studded affair, the duo will perform the Gol Daana ceremony. Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi, are ceremonies that Gujarati Hindu families have been performing for generations.

Gol dhana essentially serves as a symbol of an engagement in a Gujarati wedding. They held their mehendi ceremony on Wednesday, and ever then, the pictures have gone viral.

WHO IS ANANT AMBANI

The youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, attended Brown University in the US. He is the executive in charge of Reliance Industries Ltd.’s energy division. Anant serves on the boards of Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms, the group’s telecom and digital business. In the meantime, Encore Healthcare’s board of directors has Radhika Merchant as the director.

Mukesh Ambani revealed the succession plan for India’s most valuable company in August 2022, designating twins Akash and Isha Ambani for leadership roles in telecom and retail, and his youngest son Anant for the new energy sector.

In December 2018, Isha Ambani wed Anand Piramal, the heir to the Piramal Group. Aadiya and Krishna, their twins, were born on 19th November, 2022. In March 2019, Akash Ambani wed Shloka Mehta, the daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta. They have Prithvi, a boy, who is two years old.

“Anant has also joined our new energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani had said at the annual shareholders’ meeting of Reliance Industries Ltd in August.

Additionally, Anant Ambani also was appointed to the board of directors of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL). Since May 2020, he has served as a director of Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL).

