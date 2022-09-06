Anant Chaturdashi: Rituals to Get Rid of Your Problems

This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on September 9. Anant Chaturdashi is the day when Lord Ganesha travels back to Mount Kailash. The idol of the Hindu deity is immersed in a water body on Anant Chaturdashi and with this the 10-day Ganpati festival comes to an end.

On this day the infinite form of Lord Vishnu, Satyanarayan, is also worshiped by Hindus. Many tales are attached to this day, especially in the Mahabharata. It is believed that Lord Krishna asked the Pandava king Yudhisthira to fast on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. It is believed that the Pandavas won the war against Kauravas because of observing the fast. As per the customs and traditions of Anant Chaturdashi, a devotee who observes a fast on this day will receive the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Lord Vishnu.

It is advised that devotees must wake up at Brahma Muhurat on Anant Chaturdashi and complete their daily chores. After that, the devotees should place a brass Kalash on a red cloth on the eastern side of the home. It should include water, milk and areca nut. Ashoka leaves and coconut should also be placed on the Kalash. This brass Kalash is known as Anant Kalash.

Place Kumkum, Kesar and turmeric on the Anant Kalash. The devotees also need to prepare an Anant Sutra with 14 knots. They should also light lamps or candles around the Anant Sutra and Anant Kalash. After this, seek blessings from Lord Satyanarayan by signing his hymns.

The food prepared at home should first be offered to the deity as Bhog. Jaggery should be added to the Bhog. Feed the Bhog to a cow while praying to Satyanarayan. Do not forget to wear the Anant Sutra on your wrist while performing the ritual.

This ritual is usually performed by devotees on Anant Chaturdashi to get rid of family disputes, illnesses and financial problems.

