Ananya Panday Adds Sparkle and Shine to Falguni Shane Peacock's Grand Finale Show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

Fashion week grand finales are always a big spectacle and designers Falguni and Shane Peacock pulled out all the stops for their show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Closing the five-day extravaganza in Delhi, being held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, they ensured it would be a night to remember for all attending.

Inspired by the soon-to-be launched Lakmé Absolute Explore Eye Collection, the designers presented a futuristic and flamboyant range called ‘Earthbound’. A cricket stadium was converted into the runway, with an out-of-space feel, as models walked down the ramp and also climbed up on high platforms on both sides.

A homage to the Earth, the collection is a celebration of having the luxury to wear the glamorous wave of maximal fashion that appears straight from the ’80s. Big and bold shoulders, bright colours, and plenty of rock chic, edgy, unconventionally futuristic outfits and statement styles made fashion look like fun once again.

Actress Ananya Panday was the showstopper for the grand finale, wearing a sparkling pink evening gown with a long train. Before going onto the runway, the actress told News18 in a short chat, “I am so excited to finally feel the energy of the audience and vibe and dance to the music. The collection is so sparkly and dramatic but what I am wearing is still so comfortable, I love it."

Talking about the pressures of always being in the limelight and looking good, the 23-year-old said, “I try not to take too much pressure as I don’t want to set unrealistic expectations. I want to be myself and I want to be comfortable."

While being the grand finale showstopper was exciting for Ananya, she is equally kicked about her upcoming films. “My next movie that’s releasing will be Liger. It’s a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Puri Jagannath. It’s a full-on popcorn masala entertaining film. Then I am starting my next film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in 10 days, and I can’t wait. It’s a coming of digital age story. It has Siddhaant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and is directed by Arjun Singh," she said.

