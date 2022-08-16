Ananya Panday Channels Her Inner Desi Girl In A White Creamy Anita Dongre Lehenga

This is Ananya Panday’s fashion season and we are just mere mortals who are getting to witness all the magic from the side. The ‘Liger’ actress has been promoting her first pan-India film in the most fashionable way possible and we are all in for it.

Recently, Ananya was in Chennai for the promotions of her upcoming film in which she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, and was seen looking as graceful as ever in a stunning creamy white lehenga.

The ethereal lehenga is an Anita Dongre creation that is selling at Rs. 1,25,000 at her stores and on her website. What is noteworthy is the fact that the beautiful autumn leaves lehenga was created with renewable fibres.

And let’s admit it that the gorgeously sequined strappy crop-top-like blouse just stole our breath away, but no of course we are not complaining.

Ananya kept it rather simple with her dewy nude makeup and accessorised her look with the perfect pair of jhumkas and a resplendent ring.

Ananya is upping her ethnic looks skill set, don’t you think?

