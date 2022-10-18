Home » News » Lifestyle » Ananya Panday Exudes Modern-Day Princess Vibes In Her Rs.55.5k Sharara Set

Ananya Panday Exudes Modern-Day Princess Vibes In Her Rs.55.5k Sharara Set

What do you think of this look, goals or not?

We are definitely taking notes from Ananya on how to style ourselves for Diwali. (Images: Instagram)
If Diwali is here, can Bollywood Diwali parties be far behind? Absolutely not. It is that time of the year when most of the A-listers in the industry throw grand parties and other celebrities try their best to look absolutely perfect. Recently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap threw a big Diwali bash and Ananya Panday managed to win everybody’s hearts with her ethnic choice of outfit that evening.

The ‘Liger’ star showed up at the party in a stunning bralette set which had an indo-western touch to it. This coral three-piece tussar silk outfit had a stone studded bralette, along with an organza dupatta that had a zari border and a printed sharara.

Titled as ‘Aki’ this fusion outfit is a part of Gopi Vaid’s Qila collection and is priced at a whopping amount of Rs. 55,500. In case you are eyeing this outfit for Diwali this year, then we can tell you where to find it-

A screenshot from the website.

Ananya accessorised her look with a heavy choker and a pair of matching earrings to go with it. The ornate bangles that she sported screamed desi vibes and we are totally in for it. However, what really took the look a notch higher was her tiny bindi.

She did complete justice to her look by going extremely minimal with her makeup, a hit of bronzer and some lip gloss worked wonders for her.

