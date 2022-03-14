Ananya Panday Looks Chic in Black Lacy Gown at Award Show, See Pics

Ananya Panday attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards in Mumbai recently in a chic black lace evening dress. The 23-year-old actress opted to wear a black gown by Norwegian fashion designer Kristian Aadnevik. Ananya’s black dress came with a flowing train at the back. The black creation features fringes, sequins, velvet, tulle and French lace with leather craftsmanship details. The gown is part of Aadnevik 2020 Fall Winter collection.

The sleeveless black gown came with a halter high-rise neckline which connected to the plunging back in a criss-cross pattern. The gown also came with an intricately embroidered lace overlay attached to a nude backdrop, creating a see-through effect.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya aced the look with black embellished strappy heels, statement rings, and earrings. With a braided ponytail and black manicure to match the look, the actress opted for a silver eyeshadow and luminous look for make-up.

Lakshmi shared Ananya’s red carpet look on Instagram where she added in the caption, “Hello there Ananya Panday." Appreciating Ananya’s glamorous look, Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented with a red heart emoticon.

Ananya also shared her picture on the social media platform along with the caption that read, “Hello." Commenting on Ananya’s recent Instagram post, her friend and star kid Suhana Khan wrote, “Most Beautiful." Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon going to make her debut in Bollywood also commended Ananya’s look as she wrote, “My anne."

Ananya’s love for black sartorial choices is quite evident through her Instagram posts. The actress had opted for a classic LBD (little black dress) for Sibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai last month. She was spotted in a figure-skimming Dolce & Gabbana dress that featured a front-button detailing crafted with the signature D&G logo. The dress came with thick shoulder straps and a plunging V-neckline. Tha actress accessorised her look with a set of chunky gold-toned rings, chain-link vintage earrings by Celine, and pointed-toe heels added some more drama to the sleek look. Ananya wore her hair in a middle-parted spiky bun updo and added highlighter and a bright red pout to complete the look.

What are your thoughts on Ananya’s latest red carpet look?

