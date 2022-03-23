Ancient Siam in Thailand: The World’s Biggest Outdoor Museum

Thailand has always been a magical destination for tourists in Southeast Asia. Along with a rich history this place completely lends us everything from colourful nightlife, tropical beaches, to flavourful delicacies and whatnot. One can’t cover up Thailand’s wholesome beauty and architectural glamour in one trip. But, the ancient city of Thailand-Muang Boran is worth your attention and is a must-visit place.

Furthermore, this stunning city also houses the world’s largest outdoor museum, the unique Ancient Siam museum. It is located near the sea, a short distance from the main city of Bangkok.

So, scroll further to know more about this incredible heritage.

Ancient Siam Museum

Thailand has a profound history. It would be a great way to explore it by visiting the Ancient Siam Museum featuring 116 structures of some of Thailand’s famous monuments and architectures, spanning over 200 acres. Even the ground of the museum is shaped like the outline of Thailand. You will find some of the replicas of grand places.

An Instagram page by the name National Archaeology shared an aerial photograph of Ancient Siam on Instagram.

Background of the Museum:

The staggeringly photogenic museum exists as a result of the idea, dreams, and hardship of Mr. Lek Viriyahun who wanted to showcase the ethereal beauty of antiques and ancient architecture of Thailand. While working on the project, the Thai businessman found that many ancient sites have been eroded. Therefore, he developed a better plan and created the concept of this Ancient city, and the museum was completed in 1963. Today it is an open-air museum and regarded as a quiet place to escape the city.

Visiting Hours:

The museum opens every day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and includes beautiful gardens and scenic beauty. The tickets can be a little expensive, but you can book them 24 hours in advance online to get a discount. There are so many options available like the free bike, tram, or even golf cart to get around with.

