Andaman and Nicobar Administration Announces Curbs for Tourists Amid Covid-19 Scare

The Andaman and Nicobar administration announced a set of curbs for tourists amid the rise in Covid-19 cases. Now on, 500 visitors will be allowed during in the first half — 9 am to 12.30 pm — at the museums of the Cellular Jail, which is a top draw among tourists. A similar number of visitors will be allowed in the second half — 1 pm to 4 pm, as per an order issued by the Directorate of Tourism.

At the light and sound shows in Cellular Jail and Netaji Subhash Bose Island, only 50% cent of the capacity will be allowed, the order said.

The visitors will have to follow all Covid guidelines, it added. Besides, all the tourist boats will have to operate with 70% capacity, the Directorate of Tourism said.

The curbs were put in place in view of the increase in coronavirus infections and detection of omicron cases in the islands, it added. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands jumped to 41 as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, while only three persons were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

The fresh infections raised the tally in the Union Territory to 7,763, he said. Of the new patients, 10 have travel history and others were detected during contact tracing.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 7,593 people have so far recovered from the disease in the archipelago.

