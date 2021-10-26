Angelina Jolie wears Versace custom dress for Rome International Film Festival red carpet

Hollywood actor and producer Angelina Jolie once again graced the red carpet for the world premiere of her upcoming movie Eternals. The 46-year-old actress was seen wearing a shimmering Versace gown as she made her carpet appearance at the 16th Annual Rome International Film Festival in Italy.

In pictures shared by the Italian luxury house, Jolie was seen wearing the strapless custom Atelier Dress, crafted from heritage metal mesh. The platinum-silver gown featured a column silhouette with an elegantly draped corset which Jolie complemented with a pair of silver earrings. The actress was accompanied by her two kids, Zahara, and Shiloh.

16-year-old Zahara wore a white Grecian-style dress with gold straps framing her décolletage. Completing her look, Zahara kept her hair swept up on one side with a white pin, while 14-year-old Shiloh wore a black, knee-length dress. Shiloh completed her look with some casual yellow animal print kicks with her hair tied up.

Jolie was also accompanied by her Eternals star cast, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harrington, and director Chloe Zhao at the Rome International Film Festival.

The upcoming Marvel Studios movie also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Zain Al Rafeea, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff.

The complete star cast was present at the Los Angeles world premiere, except Barry Keoghan who plays Druig. The LA premiere of the movie took place earlier last week. Jolie was pictured with her five children Maddox, who is twenty, and the thirteen-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox besides Zahara and Shiloh at the LA world premiere of Eternals. Missing from the group was seventeen-year-old Pax.

Jolie wore a draped olive green strapless outfit from Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection for the LA red carpet appearance while Zahara and Shiloh upcycled their mother’s previous red carpet looks. Zahara wore a sequined Elie Saab couture gown which Jolie previously wore during the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh was spotted wearing a beige dress which was a reworked version of the Gabriela Hearst slip that Jolie wore to an event earlier this year.

