Angelina Jolie's Daughters Upcycle Her Previous Red Carpet Looks for Eternals World Premiere

One of the perks of having Angelina Jolie as your mother is the access to her enviable wardrobe. This was evident when the actress made the red carpet appearance with the five of her kids at the Eternals world premiere in Los Angeles. Jolie was seen with Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Maddox. In accordance with their stand on sustainable fashion, Angelina Jolie’s children were spotted wearing their mother’s previous red carpet looks.

One of the most recognizable dresses was worn by Zahara who upcycled Jolie’s 2014 Oscars outfit. Zahara wore the dazzling Elie Saab couture gown. Fifteen-year-old Shiloh donned a beige dress which was reportedly a reworked version of the Gabriela Hearst slip that Jolie wore to an event earlier this year.

Jolie herself was seen wearing a draped olive green strapless outfit from Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie said, “My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

The actress has been quite open about her sustainable fashion choices. In an interview with British Vogue, earlier this year, Jolie revealed that she likes to invest in quality pieces and then likes to “wear them to death."

The Academy Award-winning star had told British Vogue that she does not like to change things often, and called it one of her things. “Z [Zahara] and I share the perfume products, such as the lotion and the body wash. I love that she and I will remember each other by a smell," Jolie said.

In the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, Jolie will be seen playing the role of a superhero for the first time. She plays Thena, a formidable fighter who is one of the members of Eternals. The superhero flick will be released in cinemas on November 5. Eternals will be available on streaming platform Disney+ 45 days after the theatre release.

