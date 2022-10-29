Angulimala Stupa to Suhail Dev Wildlife Sanctuary, Places to Visit in UP's Shravasti

Once in a while, we all need a break from our hectic work life and embark on a trip to some distant land to refresh our minds. While some people love to soak in the beauty of mountains, others enjoy the sound of waves on the seaside, and a few get excited to explore the ancient cultures and heritage of historical sites. If you belong to the latter community, and long to visit an architectural destination, you must go on a trip to the beautiful land of Shravasti.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, Shravasti is an offbeat destination for tourists, looking for less crowded travel escapades. Embedded with the sheer charm of Buddhism, where Buddha taught his disciples for 25 long years, Shravasti is filled with an old-world vibe. If you are planning to venture into this quaint historical town, then do visit these 5 amazing sightseeing spots.

Angulimala Stupa:

The Angulimala stupa is one of the most well-known tourist destinations in Shravasti. Angulimala comes from the name of a feared dacoit residing in the area during the time of Buddha. Marked with rugged walls and a plinth, leading up to a flight of stairs above, you can enjoy the quietness of the place, admiring the architectural wonder done in the Kushana period.

Jetavana Monastery:

Another marvelous delight to visit in Shravasti is the Jetavana Monastery. Divided into three chambers, the Jetavana Monastery will take you back to the era of the Kushana period. Dotted with lush greenery, you can walk along the thickly-encrusted forests and mangroves, becoming one with Nature. There is also a cave and a glistening pond inside the Jetavana Monastery.

Vibhuti Nath Temple

If you are in Shravasti, then you ought to visit the Vibhuti Nath Temple, revered to be the holiest abode of Lord Shiva. The temple is encircled by greenery all around that will give you a sense of solace.

Shobnath Jain Temple

Representing architectural brilliance at its best, the Shobnath Jain Temple is known to be the birthplace of the third Buddhist Tirthankar, Lord Sambhavnath. Don’t miss clicking pictures of the unique dome-shaped roof at the Jain Temple carved beautifully with Lahori bricks. The interiors of the Shobnath Jain Temple are also decorated with medieval art and sculptures.

Suhail Dev Wildlife Sanctuary

For those who love wildlife, the Suhail Dev Wildlife Sanctuary welcomes you with open arms. Spread over an extensive area of about 450 km square, the sanctuary offers you a wide range of flora and fauna like the leopard, tiger, bear, wildcat, wild boar, sambhar, and Spotted Deer. You can also catch a glimpse of various bird species in the place as well. Another unique feature of the Suhail Dev Wildlife Sanctuary is the presence of the Tharu Tribe.

