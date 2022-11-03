Ankita Konwar Beats Her Monday Blues With THIS Yoga Pose

Ankita Konwar’s social media account is a treasure trove of yoga poses, fitness tips, and lifestyle hacks that we can’t get enough of. A certified yoga instructor, the 31-year-old is often spotted working out alone or with her husband, actor, and tv personality Milind Soman. While the duo often travels to several picturesque locations for work, they never miss out on some form of physical activity to keep themselves fit. In a similar vein, when Ankita took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a yoga pose, set against the backdrop of clear blue horizons and the sea, we couldn’t help but share it with you.

She captioned the post: “Beating the Monday blues while connecting to my soul", along with a smiley emoticon. Take a look at Ankita’s post here.

Ankita’s post felt like a breath of fresh air as she posed on a stunning beach that seemed quite secluded. The sky looked absolutely blue as she performed the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, also known as the Pigeon Pose, to perfection. Clad in an all-blue outfit that featured a tank top and tights, Ankita looked like an expert as she stretched out with ease on the sandy beach.

The pigeon pose is said to induce multiple health benefits which also include increased blood circulation. It also helps with stretching the thigh muscles, glutes, and spine as one slowly points their body upwards. It is a beneficial yoga pose to do in the morning or in the evening as it helps expend stress from various parts of the body and will definitely help you relax. We recommend you warm up with a few basic exercises before attempting this pose as it will require you to stretch extensively.

Ankita and Milind often perform yoga together and have mentioned the benefits of it on their social media platforms. Ankita especially takes to scenic locations to perform the most difficult of poses. From the backwaters of Alleppey to the cold desert of Ladakh, the yoga enthusiast seems to be on a mission to remain fit wherever she goes.

