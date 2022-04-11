Ankita Konwar Stretches on a Cruise, Motivates Everyone to Exercise Even on Vacation

Ankita Konwar is an inspiration to all when it comes to fitness. Just like her boyfriend, she also takes health and fitness seriously. While many people take a break from exercising on vacation, Ankita is giving us Sunday inspiration by doing stretching exercises on a cruise. Sundays are fun days if spent well keeping the health in place.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a collage photo of her doing three stretching exercises while vacationing on a cruise. Ankita captioned the photo, “Best way to start the day, even on a cruise." Ankita left her fans in awe with her mesmerising smile and utmost dedication to her health. She performed three types of stretches, thigh stretch, side split, and head to knee stretch.

Let’s look at some of the benefits of performing stretching exercises daily.

Stretching increases body flexibility by pulling the muscles to a great extent.

It increases blood flow.

If performed before a workout, it reduces the chances of injuries.

It provides you with an improved posture.

Stretches are known to be effective for back pain.

It releases muscle tension and helps in relaxing them.

Stretching also works as a meditating activity and calms your mind.

Coming back to Ankita, she is a fitness freak and often serves as a motivation for others. She often shares photos and videos of herself working out.

Calling “Moderation and consistency" the key to keep running, Ankita gave a quick tip for all those who feel running is a tedious and dreaded activity.

Ankita surely knows how to seize the moment and do what you love. In the photo shared by Ankita last month, she can be seen doing Yoga on a beach on Sunday.

Last year, she also shared an important message on the importance of meditation. She posted a video of herself meditating and releasing the negative energy and getting some positivity from nature. She called meditation is a way of healing and constructing oneself.

