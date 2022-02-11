Ankita Konwar's Yoga Pose by River Ambika in Gujarat Gives us Major Fitness Goals

Ankita Konwar is someone whom we can always look up to for fitness goals. Being married to Milind Soman, who is undeniably the epitome of fitness, it is not surprising that she has imbibed Milind’s enthusiastic approach towards fitness as well. Her social media profile is testimony to that fact. Ankita and Milind are frequently spotted travelling in India or around the world. Ankita and Milind make it a point to never skip their exercise programme whether they’re on vacation or just having a typical day. Ankita recently became Milind’s crew while he cycled the vast distance from Mumbai to Delhi as part of a project to look into alternative modes of transportation in order to reduce automobile pollution and identify more sustainable modes of transportation.

The couple are presently vacationing in Gujarat, where they often travel to. And from her holiday, Ankita once again gave us a peek into her fitness routine. She posted a picture of herself starting the day with an intense yoga pose by the banks of river Ambika. She is seen performing the Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana, also known as the extended hand to big toe pose.

She is seen balancing herself on one leg while the other leg is in the air, with her hand touching the toes of the leg extended in the air. The picture looks all the more beautiful with her reflection in the crystal-clear water of the river Ambika

Meanwhile, also check out the benefits of Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana

Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana is a hard sequence of standing balancing asanas. Our entire self approaches a condition of equilibrium as we balance on one leg in this pose, with the body held tall, the front and back bodies equally open, and awareness flowing through all the cells. We enter a deep state of silence when our energy, nerve flow, mind, body, and breath all come together. Its benefits include:

The legs and ankles are made strong

The hamstring receives a good stretch which is very useful for functional work

Opens hips, shoulder and arms.

Concentration is improved.

Improves sense of balance

