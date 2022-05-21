Why is May 21 Observed as Anti-Terrorism Day in India? History and Significance

ANTI-TERRORISM DAY 2022: Terrorism is one of the evils of society that the entire world is fighting against. In India, May 21 is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day to fight and disrupt the ideology of hurting the masses in the name of freedom and justice.

The brainwashing of the youth into thinking that indulging in terrorism is the way to fight for their nation is what gives birth to the very concept. India, to wean off the young minds and hinder the growth of this cult of violence, observes Anti-Terrorism Day annually.

Anti-Terrorism Day: History

Advertisement

The Anti-Terrorism Day came into being after on May 21, 1991, India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated during a campaign in Tamil Nadu. Rajiv Gandhi became the victim of a suicide bombing, which also resulted in around 14 other people being killed. Post the incident, the government under V.P Singh decided to observe the day Rajiv Gandhi died as Anti-Terrorism Day.

Anti-Terrorism Day: Significance

The fabric of a nation has security as one of the primary shades. And terrorism tends to challenge its existence, trying to fade it off the fabric. Anti-Terrorism Day holds utmost significance to maintain peace, humanity, harmony, and unity among the people and the society. On this day, the suffering of those who were the victims of terrorism are highlighted with efforts to influence minds through sympathy and compassion.

This year, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to hold the ‘pledge taking ceremony’ on Friday, May 20 since this year, May 21 is falling on a Saturday, which is a closed holiday for central government employees. On this day, Central Government employees take pledge against terrorism.

Advertisement

The pledge goes, “We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.